Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 18,749 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

