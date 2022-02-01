Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 18,749 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
