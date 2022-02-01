Formula Growth Ltd. Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

