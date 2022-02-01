Formula Growth Ltd. Has $14.57 Million Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Formula Growth Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,674,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Nokia accounts for about 2.1% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock remained flat at $$5.90 on Tuesday. 474,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,445,664. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.