Formula Growth Ltd. Increases Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Paysafe worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 86,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $18.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.