Formula Growth Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $15,205,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $14,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00.

UP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

