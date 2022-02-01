Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 33,006 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

