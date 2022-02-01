Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 862.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 404.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 293.5% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 141,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 92.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 394,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,645,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 235.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.88. 602,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,599,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $247.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.