Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,811.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 142,404 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,249. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

