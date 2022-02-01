Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.02 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

