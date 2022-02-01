Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,345. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.70 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

