Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FRG traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,556. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.