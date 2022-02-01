Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,914,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,541. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

