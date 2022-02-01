Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

