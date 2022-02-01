FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.96). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

IMCR opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.