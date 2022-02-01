FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.93 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE CTC opened at C$328.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$324.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$288.30. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.00 and a 52-week high of C$365.89.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.