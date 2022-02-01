FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will earn $4.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

