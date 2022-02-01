FY2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.31. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

