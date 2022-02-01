FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$5.99 on Monday. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.27 million and a P/E ratio of -17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

