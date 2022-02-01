FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haivision Systems Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haivision Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
