GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 42,750 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 3.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

INFO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,858. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.