GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 200.0% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 85,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 173.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 194.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 77,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth about $1,153,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forterra stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,591. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

