GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 230 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 336,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,423 shares of company stock worth $84,216,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

