Gabelli Funds LLC Has $44.83 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $44,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

