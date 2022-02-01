Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,937 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $34,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 339,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

