Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 648,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.69. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other INDUS Realty Trust news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 111,147 shares of company stock worth $8,467,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

