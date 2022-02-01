Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 259.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.00 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.