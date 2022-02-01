Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.59% of Millicom International Cellular worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.