GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $132,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GameStop by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in GameStop by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

GME stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $348.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

