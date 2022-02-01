Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 27,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

