Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 30,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,198,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GENI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $13,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

