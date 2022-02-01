Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

