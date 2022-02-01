Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

