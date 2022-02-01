Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $146,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

