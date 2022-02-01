Geode Capital Management LLC Has $138.28 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $138,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,786,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIRC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

