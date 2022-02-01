Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $124,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.19.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

