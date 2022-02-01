GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Critical Contrast

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -47.55% -24.35%

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Riley Exploration Permian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.18 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -8.97 Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.46 -$65.67 million N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeoPark.

Volatility & Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeoPark and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats GeoPark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

