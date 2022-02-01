George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WNGRF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

