Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DLocal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 25,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

