Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,000 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

