Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,000 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.
Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.