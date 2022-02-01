Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of CS Disco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 34,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,788,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 over the last 90 days.

NYSE LAW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 4,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

