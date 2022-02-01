Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in APi Group by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 10,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.99. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

