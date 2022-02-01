Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $330,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,506. Core & Main Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

