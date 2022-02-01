Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 167,799 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,799 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TuSimple worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $223,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

