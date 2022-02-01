Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

