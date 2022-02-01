Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. 10,293,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,137,698. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

