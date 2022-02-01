Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Lifted by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $105,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,810,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PFFD opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

