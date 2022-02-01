Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Survey

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 8.54 $102.29 million $1.81 36.91 SI-BONE $73.39 million 8.93 -$43.70 million ($1.55) -12.63

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 19.87% 13.66% 12.27% SI-BONE -58.66% -32.49% -24.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 10 0 2.91 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $88.45, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 77.82%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Summary

Globus Medical beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

