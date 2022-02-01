GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $143,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,733 shares of company stock worth $2,708,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

