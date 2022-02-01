GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Financial Review

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 2 3 3 0 2.13 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 210.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.03 -$44.27 million $0.09 31.23 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.15 $996.00 million $17.69 13.35

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats GoHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

