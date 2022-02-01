Gold Poker 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 121% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $4,387.63 and $32.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.83 or 0.07147697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.49 or 0.99710515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

