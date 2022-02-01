Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 248.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $37,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

